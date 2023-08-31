Jaguars make slew of roster moves, place DL DaVon Hamilton on injured reserve

The Jacksonville Jaguars aren't quite finished with their final 53-man roster ahead of the regular season.

The team announced Thursday they have re-signed veteran offensive lineman Blake Hance and have placed defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton and rookie offensive lineman Cooper Hodges on the team's reserve/injured list.

Both players will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Initial 53: Jacksonville Jaguars trim roster to 53 ahead of league deadline

In another corresponding move, the Jaguars signed defensive lineman Angelo Blackson, who was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He has played in 117 games and spent time with the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears over the years.

He has posted 98 tackles, 27 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, eight pass breakups, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Hamilton missed the final two weeks of training camp and the remainder of the preseason due to a medical issue with his back. He was slated to play a significant role on defense this season in Jacksonville and signed a three-year contract extension to remain with the club during the offseason.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) stretches Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Miller Electric Center at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first padded practice.

Hance, who has been with Jacksonville on and off since 2019, was released Tuesday following practice as part of the team's efforts to get down to the league-mandated 53-man roster. He was the final roster move, but it was procedural in nature in order to open up a spot for another player in the interim.

Hodges' placement on the team's reserve/injured list now instead of Tuesday was seemingly intentional. If the team had placed Hodges on the reserve list prior to the roster cutdown deadline, he would have been forced to miss the entire season. Now, he will be eligible to be activated after four games.

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Cooper Hodges (75) stretches Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Miller Electric Center at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first padded practice.

Hodges was injured during the team's Week 2 game against the Detroit Lions.

Jaguars finalize practice squad, sign two players to active roster

Along with the previously stated roster transactions, the Jaguars signed four players to their practice squad, including international player, safety Ayo Oyelola, who received an exemption thanks to the league's International Player Pathway Program.

The Jaguars also signed defensive linemen Esezi Otomewo and Tommy Togiai along with tight end Josh Pederson to the practice squad, finalizing the team.

Here is the Jaguars' fully finalized 17-man practice squad:

Nathan Rourke, quarterback

Jacob Harris, wide receiver

Snoop Conner, running back

Chandler Brewer, offensive lineman

D.J. Coleman, outside linebacker

Coy Cronk, offensive lineman

De'Shaan Dixon, defensive lineman

Dequan Jackson, linebacker

Derek Parish, tight end

Darryl Williams, offensive lineman

Seth Williams, wide receiver

Tevaughn Campbell, cornerback

Erick Hallett II, cornerback

Esexi Otomewo, defensive lineman

Tommy Togiai, defensive lineman

Josh Pederson, tight end

Ayo Oyelola, safety

Demetrius Harvey is the Jacksonville Jaguars reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @Demetrius82.

If you're a subscriber, thank you. If not, please consider becoming a subscriber to support local journalism in Northeast Florida.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars place DL DaVon Hamilton on IR, make other roster moves