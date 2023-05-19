Jaguars to ‘sit back’ until after OTAs, says Trent Baalke

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke plans to add more to the team’s roster before the 2023 season starts. He’s not in any rush, though.

On a podcast with John Oehser of Jaguars.com, Baalke said that the team’s current plan is to sit tight for a bit and evaluate the current state of the roster during organized team activities (OTAs).

“The first thing that coach [Doug Pederson] and I said after the draft and after the rookie minicamp was, okay, let’s now sit back and watch this group over the next four to five weeks and let’s see exactly where we’re at at the end of it, and then kind of make an assessment at what we may need to push it a little bit further here,” Baalke told Oehser.

“We’ve got some cap space to work with, we’re certainly not done building this team. But we also feel we have a pretty good team. So we’re going to let this thing play out and kind of see and gauge what we may need as we go on here.”

Right now, the Jaguars are estimated to have a little over $12 million in salary cap space. After drafting offensive players with their first three picks last month, there are a few spots on defense that cry out as most in need of a veteran boost.

An April report indicated the Jaguars and free agent pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue have mutual interest in a reunion. Other rushers on the market include Leonard Floyd and Jadeveon Clowney.

Jacksonville could also look to bolster its secondary or offensive line before the end of the offseason. Just don’t expect the Jaguars to be any rush to make a significant move happen before the end of May.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire