Jaguars signing Tyler Gauthier off Patriots’ practice squad

The Jaguars are signing offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier off the Patriots’ practice squad, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports.

Gauthier signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in May.

He has never appeared in an NFL game.

Gauthier started 25 games at center his final two seasons at the University of Miami. He the final four games of the 2017 season at left guard.

He earned honorable mention on the All-Atlantic Coast Conference team last season.