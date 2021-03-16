Jaguars are signing Marvin Jones to 2-year deal

The Jaguars are signing Marvin Jones to a 2-year deal worth$14.5 million, including $9.2 million guaranteed. Jones, 31, caught 76 passes for 978 yards and nine touchdowns last season. In his career, he has 423 catches for 6,025 yards and 51 touchdown receptions

Recommended Stories

  • Ravens to re-sign DE Derek Wolfe to 3-year deal

    After re-signing outside linebacker Tyus Bowser to a four-year deal, the Ravens are bringing back defensive end Derek Wolfe. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, Baltimore has agreed to terms with Wolfe on a three-year deal worth $12 million. While Wolfe failed to come close to his seven sacks in 2019, he was instrumental in run support and helped open lanes for other rushers to get into the backfield. By re-signing Wolfe, the Ravens have kept a dominant defensive line intact for at least another year as Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams are both entering the final year of their contracts in 2021

  • Saints re-sign Jameis Winston

    Taysom Hill‘s recent restructuring created just enough cap space for the Saints to sign his competition. Per multiple reports, the Saints have re-signed quarterback Jameis Winston to a one-year deal. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Winston will earn “up to” $12 million. Hill, in contrast, make a real $12 million. The base value was [more]

  • Texans sign former Washington edge defender Kevin Pierre-Louis

    The Houston Texans have signed former Washington outside linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis.

  • Jets among teams interested in S Keanu Neal

    The Jets are looking at safety Keanu Neal, who could be interested in playing linebacker.

  • 49ers lose draft pick as Marquise Goodwin's contract reverts back to SF

    The 49ers are expected to release Marquise Goodwin after his contract reverted back to him on Tuesday.

  • Carolina Panthers releasing defensive tackle Zach Kerr

    Zach Kerr spent one season with the Panthers. He had two sacks in 13 games played.

  • Saints reach agreement with Panthers fullback Alex Armah

    The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with Carolina Panthers free agent fullback Alex Armah, a versatile athlete with 58 games behind him.

  • Mexico expects U.S. response to AstraZeneca vaccine request on Friday

    The United States should respond by Friday to Mexico's request to share doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine it has in stock, a senior Mexican official said on Tuesday, as Canadian authorities confirmed they also asked their southern neighbor for extra doses. Reuters reported this week that Mexico had asked for extra shipments of the British-developed vaccine, since it has yet to be approved for use in the United States. "I'd say we've made good progress, but the details, figures, provisions, won't be known until Friday," Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told reporters.

  • Chicago made ‘very aggressive pursuit’ of Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

    Before agreeing to terms with quarterback Andy Dalton, Chicago made "a very aggressive pursuit" of Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

  • Bears sign free agent QB Andy Dalton, Skip Bayless offers worst praise ever

    Skip Bayless tried to calm a disappointed Chicago fanbase on Tuesday after news broke that the Bears would sign QB Andy Dalton to a one-year contract, and his praise couldn't have been less convincing.

  • Marvel’s Black Superheroes Are No Longer Sidekicks

    With The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and WandaVision before it, Marvel has finally allowed Black sidekicks to become full-fledged lead heroes. The post Marvel’s Black Superheroes Are No Longer Sidekicks appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Watch Metallica Slay the National Anthem Before a Warriors Game

    Metallica was the first band to rock the new Chase Center in San Francisco back in 2019 with their S&M2 concerts. Though they can't be back at the arena in person just yet, James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett decided to throw their support behind the hometown Golden State Warriors ahead of their clash with the reigning NBA…

  • Jets to sign Justin Hardee to three-year deal

    The Jets are adding defensive back Justin Hardee on a three-year deal, according to multiple reports. Hardee’s listed position is cornerback, but he’s been a key special teams player for New Orleans for the last four years. Despite playing 10 games in 2020, he was on the field for 47 percent of the Saints’ special [more]

  • Former Ohio State lineman, Corey Linsley signs with Chargers

    Former Ohio State offensive lineman, Corey Linsley has signed a free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. Linsley inked a five-year deal worth $62.5 million and is now the highest-paid center in the NFL. Linsley is guaranteed $26 million over the first two years, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network

  • From Amazon Towards Microsoft — Why 'Tide Is Shifting In The Cloud Arms Race'

    Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is poised to chip away further market share from Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud subsidiary Amazon Web Services, according to Wedbush Securities. The Microsoft Analyst: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained his Outperform rating and $300 price target on the Satya Nadella-led tech giant. The Microsoft Thesis: Ives said, based on Wedbush’s “recent field checks” for the March quarter, the investment firm strongly believes that the “tide is shifting in the cloud arms race” in favor of Microsoft taking into account recent 50% Azure growth number compared to the 28% YoY growth that AWS registered in the past quarter. Wedbush estimates Microsoft is still only penetrating approximately 35% of its unparalleled installed base on cloud transition. A catalyst in favor of Microsoft is the current work from home environment, as per Wedbush. See also: How to Buy Amazon Stock “In many cases we are seeing enterprises accelerate their digital transformation (larger deals) and cloud strategy with Microsoft by 6 to 12 months as the prospects of a semi-remote workforce for the foreseeable future looks here to stay,” wrote Ives. Azure’s cloud base is buoyed by Microsoft’s massive installed base and Office 365 transition for both consumer and enterprise. See Also: Amazon, Microsoft 'Cloud Arms Race Hitting Another Gear' With Bezos Replacement: Wedbush The analyst pointed out that 85-90% of these cloud deployments have already been “green lighted” by chief information officers and “healthy cloud budgets already in place for 2021, with Redmond firmly positioned to gain more market share vs. AWS in this cloud arms race.” The shift towards cloud is likely to accelerate from 35% today to 44% by the end of 2021 and 55% by 2022, according to Wedbush. Wedbush estimates that this shift will translate into global cloud spending approaching the $1 trillion mark over the next decade akin to a “golden cloud pie.” Other gainers in the cloud race include Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM). Price Action: Microsoft shares closed 0.4% lower at $234.81 on Monday and fell 0.13% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Amazon shares closed 0.25% lower at $3,081.68 and fell 0.12% in after-hours trading. Latest Ratings for AMZN DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy Feb 2021UBSMaintainsBuy Feb 2021BenchmarkMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGameStop To Exclusively Sell Monster Hunter Stories 2 Amiibo In USGameStop Put On PS5, Xbox Series X For Sale But The Stock Didn't Last Long© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Matthew Semelsberger takes out opponent with 1 punch for 7th-fastest KO in UFC history

    A brutal KO took only 16 seconds.

  • Rory McIlroy misses Players cut by 10 strokes, admits trying to match Bryson DeChambeau's power hurt him

    Rory probably won't be the last to try to imitate Bryson.

  • Estrada-Gonzalez 2, a Fight of the Year candidate, shows what boxing could and should be

    Appreciate what you are seeing because this is as rare as it is special and compelling.

  • Fantasy Baseball 2021: Christian Yelich leads bounce-back candidates

    These players are ready to bounce back. Fred Zinkie identifies the stars who suffered in 2020 but are set to turn it around in 2021.

  • MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid exits game with left knee injury, has deep bone bruise

    The Sixers star's escaped without suffering a season-ending injury.