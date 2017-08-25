Jaguars signing Colin Kaepernick would 'absolutely' be OK with owner Shad Khan

The Jaguars might just be the NFL team that could most urgently use some help at quarterback, and their owner wouldn't stand in the way of adding Colin Kaepernick to the mix.

Shad Khan told 1010 XL radio before Thursday's preseason game with the Panthers that he would "absolutely" be OK with signing Kaepernick if Tom Coughlin and Co. recommended it.

Owners of other NFL teams have balked at the mere possibility, so Khan's stance does at least provide a potential opening for Kaepernick to return to the NFL, but that's a long way from the move becoming reality.





While neither Blake Bortles nor Chad Henne has distinguished himself through Week 3 of the preseason, bringing in Kaepernick to learn the system from scratch at this point probably wouldn't do much to clarify the situation — at least in the short term.

But as long as the door isn't closed, speculation about the QB winding up in Jacksonville likely will continue to bubble.