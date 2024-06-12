Jaguars sign WR after tryout, release OL

Upon the conclusion of their mandatory minicamp on Wednesday, the Jaguars signed wide receiver Austin Trammell and released offensive lineman Jack Anderson, the team announced.

Trammell participated in Jacksonville’s mandatory minicamp between Monday and Wednesday on a tryout basis.

His signing was foreshadowed by Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson on Wednesday, who noted Jacksonville’s need for wide receiver depth following season-ending knee injuries to undrafted rookie receivers Wayne Ruby Jr. and David White Jr. over the last month.

“We’re down obviously couple receivers with David going down last week. We’re definitely looking to fill you couple spots before we head into camp,” Pederson said.

Undrafted out of Rice in 2021, Trammell spent the first season of his NFL career with Atlanta and the past two years with Los Angeles.

Trammell operated as the Rams’ primary punt returner in 2023, logging 29 attempts and averaging 7.3 yards per return. He also caught four passes for 29 yards, bringing his offensive totals with Los Angeles to six receptions for 42 yards.

Jacksonville claimed Anderson on waivers last week after he was let go by Indianapolis. He participated in the Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp and took reps at center with Mitch Morse and Luke Fortner excused from the practices.

A 2021 seventh-round NFL draft pick by Buffalo, Anderson has also played for Philadelphia and the New York Giants. He’s made 14 appearances over three seasons in the NFL, having logged 64 snaps at left guard, 50 snaps at center and 106 snaps at right guard.

The Jaguars will return to the Miller Electric Center in late July for training camp ahead of the 2024 preseason. Dates for training camp practices have yet to be announced.

