Jaguars sign veteran TE O'Leary

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed veteran tight end Nick O'Leary on Monday, according to his agents.

O'Leary, 27, was released by the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 29.

The Jaguars were short-handed at the position after rookie tight end Josh Oliver left Sunday's 33-13 loss at Indianapolis with a back injury. Seth DeValve missed the game with an injured oblique.

O'Leary caught four passes for 37 yards in seven games (two starts) with Miami this season. He has 44 catches for 596 yards and three touchdowns in 54 games (21 starts) with the Dolphins (2018-19) and Buffalo Bills (2015-17).

Oliver, 22, suffered small fractures in his back and could be out for several weeks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The third-round pick from San Jose State has three receptions for 15 yards in four games.

DeValve, 26, has six catches for 68 yards in nine games (five starts) in his first season with the Jaguars. He spent the previous three years with the Cleveland Browns, catching 48 passes for 596 yards and four scores in 41 games (10 starts).

--Field Level Media