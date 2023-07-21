Jaguars re-sign veteran pass rusher Dawuane Smoot

Dawuane Smoot is sticking with the Jacksonville Jaguars after all.

According to his agent David Canter, the 28-year-old veteran reached a deal with the Jaguars on Friday, days before he was scheduled to have a free agent visit with the Baltimore Ravens next week. It’s a one-year deal worth a maximum of $6.25 million, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Smoot is the longest tenured player on the Jaguars defense and was leading the team in sacks during the 2022 season when an Achilles injury in December ended his year. While there were nothing but positive signs surrounding his recovery, the injury still complicated his return, even if the Jaguars insisted he was an offseason priority.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, the Jaguars finished No. 26 in the NFL in sacks and they made very few moves during the 2023 season to amend that deficiency. Improvements in the area will mostly depend on the development of 2022 first overall pick Travon Walker and the consistency of former Pro Bowler Josh Allen.

The return of Smoot provides some proven production to the depth chart, as the former third-round pick has finished each of the last four seasons with at least four sacks.

More Jaguars!

Every NFL team's top position battle to watch in training camp

Jaguars reportedly showed interest in free agent CB Arthur Maulet

Jaguars strength coach Kevin Maxen comes out as gay

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire