Jaguars sign Tyrell Adams off 49ers practice squad, put Rudy Ford on COVID reserve

The Jaguars put 10 players on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier this week and they moved to fill in one of the empty spots on their active roster Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of linebacker Tyrell Adams off of the 49ers’ practice squad. Adams appeared in five games for the Niners this season, but not their 30-10 win over Jacksonville in Week 11.

Adams played 25 games for the Texans over the last three seasons and made 12 starts in 2020. He also spent two seasons with the Raiders and has 160 tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 42 career games.

The Jaguars also announced that safety Rudy Ford has been placed on the COVID reserve list. He and the rest of the players on the list will be able to return after five days of isolation thanks to Tuesday’s change to NFL protocols.

