Friday morning brought word of offensive lineman Tyler Shatley re-signing with the Jaguars and Friday afternoon saw the team announce another move.

The Jaguars announced that they have re-signed cornerback Tre Herndon. Herndon was set for restricted free agency this offseason and no terms of his new deal were announced.

Herndon made the Jags as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and has been a starter for most of the last two seasons. He had 76 tackles and a sack last season while starting 12 of the 14 games he played in the regular season.

Jaguars corners D.J. Hayden, Sidney Jones, and Greg Mabin remain on track to become free agents when the new league year opens next Wednesday.

Jaguars re-sign Tre Herndon originally appeared on Pro Football Talk