Jaguars sign Taco Charlton to practice squad

The Jaguars signed defensive lineman Taco Charlton to their practice squad, the team announced Monday.

The Bears waived Charlton on Dec. 28 after claiming cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers.

Charlton joined the Bears on Nov. 16, signing with them off the Saints’ practice squad. He appeared in five games, totaling three tackles.

The Cowboys made Charlton a first-round draft selection in 2017, and he spent two years in Dallas. Charlton since has played for Dolphins, Eagles, Chiefs, Steelers and Bears.

He has appeared in 60 games with 13 starts and has 95 tackles, 11.5 sacks, three pass breakups and four forced fumbles.

