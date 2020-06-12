Jaguars sign sixth-rounder Tyler Davis

Darin Gantt
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Jaguars got another draft pick under contract as they wrapped up their offseason program.

Per the league’s transaction wire, the Jags signed sixth-round tight end Tyler Davis.

Davis caught 17 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown in 12 games last year. He began his college career as a quarterback at Connecticut before changing positions and eventually transferring.

The Jaguars had previously signed fourth-round choice Shaquille Quarterman from their 12-man draft class.

