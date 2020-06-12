The Jaguars got another draft pick under contract as they wrapped up their offseason program.

Per the league’s transaction wire, the Jags signed sixth-round tight end Tyler Davis.

Davis caught 17 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown in 12 games last year. He began his college career as a quarterback at Connecticut before changing positions and eventually transferring.

The Jaguars had previously signed fourth-round choice Shaquille Quarterman from their 12-man draft class.

Jaguars sign sixth-rounder Tyler Davis originally appeared on Pro Football Talk