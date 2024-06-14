Jaguars sign second tryout WR, place OL on injured reserve

The Jaguars have made another set of post-mandatory minicamp roster moves involving a wide receiver and an offensive lineman.

After signing tryout receiver Austin Trammell and releasing offensive lineman Jack Anderson on Wednesday, on Friday Jacksonville signed fellow tryout receiver Kyric McGowan and placed offensive lineman Chandler Brewer on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, the team announced.

McGowan and Trammell each tried out for the Jaguars during minicamp between Monday and Wednesday.

An undrafted free agent from Georgia Tech in 2022, McGowan signed with Washington that offseason and spent most of his rookie campaign on the Commanders’ practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for two games in the middle of the year and logged 29 total snaps.

McGowan was placed on Washington’s injured reserve last August and released shortly after that, leaving him without a team for the 2023 season.

McGowan and Trammell’s signings were foreshadowed by Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson earlier this week when he noted Jacksonville’s need for wide receiver depth, following season-ending knee injuries to undrafted rookie receivers Wayne Ruby Jr. and David White Jr. over the last month.

“We’re down obviously couple receivers with David going down last week. We’re definitely looking to fill you couple spots before we head into [training] camp,” Pederson said.

Brewer joined the Jaguars last offseason and spent most of 2023 on the team’s practice squad, although he was promoted to the active roster in November and remained there for over a month. He appeared in one game.

Undrafted out of Middle Tennessee in 2019, Brewer originally signed with Los Angeles and spent the 2019-22 seasons bouncing between the Rams’ practice squad and active roster, appearing in 13 games. He opted out of the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, after battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in college.

