Jaguars sign second-round pick Maason Smith

The Jaguars signed another draft pick on Thursday.

The NFL's daily transaction wire brings word that second-round pick Maason Smith has signed his four-year rookie deal. Three of the team's nine picks, including first-round wideout Brian Thomas Jr., remain unsigned.

Smith and Thomas were teammates at LSU, but Smith missed all but one game of the 2022 season with a knee injury. He returned to start 12 games last year and finished the season with 28 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two pass breakups.

Smith will work for snaps behind Arik Armstead and Roy Robertson-Harris on the interior of the Jaguars line.