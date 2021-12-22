Jaguars sign Ryquell Armstead off Packers practice squad

The Jaguars have made a few roster moves on Wednesday, one of which has brought back a familiar face.

Jacksonville announced that the club has signed running back Ryquell Armstead off of the Packers’ practice squad. Armstead was a Jaguars fifth-round pick back in 2019. He missed all of the 2020 season after developing respiratory issues stemming from COVID-19.

But he was back for Jacksonville’s offseason program before getting cut in May. He also spent time with the Giants and Saints this year.

The Jaguars have also designated tight end Dan Arnold to return from injured reserve. He’s been out since suffering an MCL sprain in late November. Since Jacksonville acquired him from Carolina, Arnold has 28 catches for 324 yards this year.

Linebacker Dylan Moses is returning to practice off of the non-football injury list. And while running back Travis Etienne is on injured reserve, he’s been placed on the COVID-19 list.

