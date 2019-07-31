Jaguars sign running back Devante Mays

The Jaguars signed running back Devante Mays to their 90-man roster, the team announced Wednesday.

Jacksonville waived rookie running back Taj McGowan with an injury designation to make room. McGowan will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Packers selected Mays in the seventh round of the 2017 draft. He played eight games for Green Bay as a rookie and had four rushes for 1 yard and three receptions for no yards.

In 2018, Mays spent the final 10 games on the Browns’ practice squad.

He attended Utah State and had 1,225 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 202 rushing attempts in 19 games.