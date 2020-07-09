Jaguars sign rookie Laviska Shenault

As training camp approaches in less than three weeks, rookie signings are trickling in across the NFL, and the latest is Jaguars receiver Laviska Shenault.

Shenault, who played his college football at Colorado, went to the Jaguars with the 42nd overall pick in the draft.

In three years at Colorado, Shenault was twice chosen All-Pac 12, and the Jaguars expect him to make an immediate impact to their passing game.

The Jaguars have four of their 12 draft picks under contract.

