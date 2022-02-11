Jaguars sign QB Jake Luton to Reserve/Future contract

Jake Luton is coming home.

The Jacksonville Jaguars shored up their quarterback depth on Friday morning by bringing Luton back on a Reserve/Future contract. The former Oregon State passer was a sixth-round pick for Jacksonville in 2020, and when starting quarterback Gardner Minshew went down with an injury, Luton saw some action down the stretch in addition to Mike Glennon as the team finished 1-15.

He started in three games as a rookie, completing 54.5% of his passes for 473 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions. He spent this offseason with the Jags but was released during final roster cuts on Aug. 31. He landed in Seattle, where he spent most of the regular season bouncing between the practice squad and the active roster when starter Russell Wilson was hurt.

We have signed QB Jake Luton to a Reserve/Future contract. — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 11, 2022

Luton was released by the Seahawks on Nov. 15, and he finished the season on Miami’s practice squad. Now, he’s coming back to Jacksonville where he will aim to push C.J. Beathard for the backup spot behind Trevor Lawrence. The Jags likely won’t keep three quarterbacks on the active roster, but he could be a practice squad candidate if he can’t earn the No. 2 role.