Jaguars sign Qadree Ollison

The Jaguars have added another piece to their offensive backfield.

The team announced the signing of running back Qadree Ollison on Monday. Ollison will be part of the team’s 90-man offseason roster as he tries to show enough to make the team.

Ollison spent the entire 2022 season on the Cowboys practice squad and was elevated to play in three games during the regular season. He played two offensive snaps and 36 special teams snaps.

The Falcons drafted Ollison in the fifth round in 2019. He played 19 games for Atlanta over three seasons and ran 44 times for 158 yards and five touchdowns.

Running backs Travis Etienne, JaMycal Hasty, and Snoop Conner are also under contract in Jacksonville.

