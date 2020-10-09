Jaguars sign PK Jon Brown to practice squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ struggles to keep their kickers healthy continued this week as they had to place Aldrick Rosas on injured reserve off their practice squad Friday. Taking his place will be a new signing, Jon Brown, who previously played for the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers.

We signed K Jon Brown to our practice squad after placing K Aldrick Rosas on the practice squad injured list. pic.twitter.com/kMnkQud3om — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 9, 2020





Brown went undrafted in 2016 after initially going to Kentucky to play soccer then transferring to Louisville as a junior to make a switch to football.

Brown’s signing is the fourth the Jags have made at the kicker position since training camp ended. They initially signed rookie Brandon Wright to their practice squad for an emergency if Josh Lambo sustained an injury. That’s exactly what happened Week 3 before the Jags’ game against the Miami Dolphins as Lambo was placed on injured reserve with a hip injury. Wright was then called up from the practice squad, but exited Week 3 with a groin injury.

After Wright’s injury the Jags signed both Rosas (to practice squad) and Stephen Hauschka (to the active roster). However, Hauschka was inactive Week 4 with a knee injury, making Rosas the option against the Bengals.

The Jags have one more week before Lambo can return because Week 5 will be his third week on injured reserve. Hauschka will be the one taking his place after practicing in full and being left off the status column of the final injury report.