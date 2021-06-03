Jaguars sign Pharoh Cooper

Free agent return man Pharoh Cooper is heading to Jacksonville.

The Jaguars are signing Cooper, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Cooper’s best season was in 2017 with the Rams, when he was an All-Pro return man, leading the NFL with a 27.4-yard average on kickoff returns and adding 32 punt returns for 399 yards.

But he hasn’t been as effective since then bouncing around the league with the Cardinals, Bengals and Panthers and playing sparingly at wide receiver while never returning to his previous form as a returner.

In Jacksonville, Cooper’s competition for a roster spot will come from return man Chris Claybrooks, who was the Jaguars’ primary kickoff returner as a rookie last season.

