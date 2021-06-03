Jaguars sign Pharoh Cooper

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Free agent return man Pharoh Cooper is heading to Jacksonville.

The Jaguars are signing Cooper, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Cooper’s best season was in 2017 with the Rams, when he was an All-Pro return man, leading the NFL with a 27.4-yard average on kickoff returns and adding 32 punt returns for 399 yards.

But he hasn’t been as effective since then bouncing around the league with the Cardinals, Bengals and Panthers and playing sparingly at wide receiver while never returning to his previous form as a returner.

In Jacksonville, Cooper’s competition for a roster spot will come from return man Chris Claybrooks, who was the Jaguars’ primary kickoff returner as a rookie last season.

Jaguars sign Pharoh Cooper originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • WWE Names Koonin, Schell and Khan to Board of Directors

    The WWE has named Steve Koonin, Connor Schell and Nick Khan to the organization’s board of directors. Koonin currently serves as the CEO of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, a position he’s held since 2014. He previously worked as president of Turner Entertainment Networks, where he oversaw TNT, TBS, truTV and TCM. Schell, […]

  • J.J. Watt: We have a great group here

    He’s still No. 99, but J.J. Watt looks a little different in an Arizona practice jersey. After 10 seasons as the face of the Texans, Watt is now with the Cardinals to help elevate a defense that finished 12th in points allowed and 13th in yards allowed. Watt was one of Arizona’s many key contributors [more]

  • Bucs QB Tom Brady admits he was 'confused' on fourth-down blunder in Chicago

    Bucs QB Tom Brady took to TikTok on Wednesday to highlight two memorable plays from the past season, including the blunder against the Chicago Bears.

  • NFL Team Preview: Miles Sanders, Jalen Hurts lead Eagles team full of questions

    Jalen Hurts flashed big upside late last season, but his limited resume is emblematic of several unknowns on the Eagles. Our analysts preview the 23rd team on our fantasy power ranks.

  • Android users are about to get a brand new Netflix feature that iPhone users can’t access

    With the staggering libraries of content that streaming video and music services have amassed, I personally have never been able to understand you heathens who love to rely on a shuffle button of some kind to just let an application serve up whatever it thinks you like. Granted, Spotify’s randomness has gotten it right here …

  • Bills players refusing to answer media questions about whether they’ve been vaccinated

    It’s critical for everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but it’s particularly important to NFL teams, as the league will likely relax some of the restrictions on teams once they have 85 percent of their rosters vaccinated. So it’s easy to understand why players are getting asked if they’re doing their part. On the Bills, [more]

  • Deion Jones: We haven’t even talked about Julio Jones

    Receiver Julio Jones remains a member of the Falcons for now. New coach Arthur Smith was mum Wednesday about whether he expected Jones to attend next week’s mandatory minicamp. Now that June 2 has arrived, the Falcons could trade Jones before next week. “We have conversations all the time with all of our players,” Smith [more]

  • Report: Kerryon Johnson took pay cut for Eagles

    When the Eagles claimed running back Kerryon Johnson on waivers, they were taking on the final year of the rookie contract that he originally signed with the Lions. But the Eagles quickly got Johnson to agree to take less money. Johnson agreed to take the veteran minimum of $920,000 with nothing guaranteed, according to NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. [more]

  • Packers' AJ Dillon reveals nicknames for each of his oversized quads

    Quadzilla, meet The Quadfather.

  • NBA betting: Picks against the spread for Sunday’s playoff games

    There's a full slate of four games on Sunday and it starts with the Knicks and Hawks.

  • Mana Martinez set for UFC debut, meets Jesse Strader on Aug. 21

    After Dana White awarded him a contract at a Fury FC event in Houston, Mana Martinez will make his debut this summer.

  • Fantasy Baseball: Vlad Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays right at home in Buffalo

    While Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went deep in the Blue Jays' first game of the season in Buffalo, injuries continue to mount around the league. Dalton Del Don recaps Tuesday's action.

  • Stewart-Haas Racing, Autodesk extend partnership for 2021

    Stewart-Haas Racing announced Wednesday that Autodesk Fusion 360 has agreed to an extension of its partnership with the team, serving as primary sponsor for its No. 41 Ford and driver Cole Custer for six NASCAR Cup Series races this season. Autodesk’s 2021 livery debuts this weekend at Sonoma Raceway, not far from the software company’s […]

  • Tennis-Serena survives scare in French Open's first night match

    PARIS (Reuters) -American Serena Williams survived a scare in the first ever night session match at the French Open as she edged out Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6(6) 6-2 in the first round on Monday. Organisers have introduced night matches under the Philippe Chatrier Court lights this year to provide some late drama for the fans but the match was played in an empty stadium because of a COVID-19 curfew in the French capital. The flat atmosphere hardly helped the 39-year-old Williams who squandered a 5-2 lead in the first set against a tricky opponent who battled back to move into a tiebreaker.

  • Nikola Jokic with a 3-pointer vs the Portland Trail Blazers

    Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) with a 3-pointer vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 06/01/2021

  • LeBron James with a deep 3 vs the Phoenix Suns

    LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) with a deep 3 vs the Phoenix Suns, 06/01/2021

  • Osaka takes centre stage as French Open gets underway

    Osaka's announcement that she would boycott her press conferences to protect her mental health has sparked heated debate, with the 23-year-old Japanese player drawing support and condemnation from various quarters. Osaka missed last year's French Open with a hamstring injury and her preparation has been far from ideal this year, with only three matches under her belt on clay after early defeats in Madrid and Rome. She has never progressed beyond the third round in Paris, and said in Rome that she was still coming to grips with her least-favourite surface.

  • Mavericks' Luka Doncic shines through injuries to take 3-2 lead on Clippers: 'One of the toughest players I’ve ever seen'

    Luka Doncic labored through lingering neck and shoulder pain to score 42 points and lead the Mavericks to a 3-2 series lead on the Clippers.

  • Dwight Howard reminds us that scoring a bucket like this is not legal

    Dwight Howard nearly got away with the most ridiculous bucket of the playoffs Wednesday night, but luckily the refs waived it off.

  • Wizards' Scott Brooks says Sixers' Ben Simmons is DPOY

    The Wizards just watched Ben Simmons up close for five games, and head coach Scott Brooks came away with an opinion on Simmons' defensive game. By Adam Hermann