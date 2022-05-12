Jaguars sign No. 1 NFL draft pick, former Georgia football pass rusher Travon Walker

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with former Georgia defensive end Travon Walker, who was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in April’s 2022 NFL draft.

Jags and No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker have reached agreement, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2022

Ian Rapoport provided some more info on the signing.

Walker is receiving a four-year deal with an option for a fifth season. It’s a fully guaranteed, $37.4 million contract with a $24.4 million signing bonus.

$37.4M total with a $24.4M signing bonus. No. 1 in the books. https://t.co/JG1POdM1CJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 12, 2022

Walker had an incredible combine performance and a dominant 2021 season. The Thomaston, Georgia, native became the first Bulldog taken No. 1 since Matthew Stafford in 2008.

In 2021, Walker had 6 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 36 quarterback hurries. He logged more playing time than any other UGA defensive lineman (56% of total defensive snaps).

Georgia had five first round NFL draft picks, becoming the first school to have five defensive players selected in the first round.

All five have now signed with their new teams, including Green Bay’s Devonte Wyatt and Quay Walker, Minnesota’s Lewis Cine, Philadelphia’s Jordan Davis and now Walker.