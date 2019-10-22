Jaguars sign Malcolm Smith

The Jaguars saw several linebackers pick up injuries during Sunday’s win over the Bengals and they’ve moved to fill out the position group with some healthy bodies.

They signed Joe Giles-Harris off the practice squad on Monday and Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports that they are signing Malcolm Smith on Tuesday. Najee Goode and D.J. Alexander both picked up foot injuries against Cincinnati. Quincy Williams was sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Smith was released in August after spending the last two seasons with the 49ers. He missed 2017 with a torn pectoral muscle and had 35 tackles in 12 games last season.

Adding Smith gives the Jaguars a pair of past Super Bowl MVPs. Smith took the award for his play with the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII and Nick Foles was the winner for quarterbacking the Eagles to a win in Super Bowl LII.