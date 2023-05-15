Jaguars sign S Latavious Brini, waive rookie DL Jayson Ademilola

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the additions of safety Latavious Brini and wide receiver Jacob Harris on Monday. To make room on the roster, the Jaguars cut ties with rookie defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola, who signed with the team shortly after the 2023 NFL draft.

Both Brini and Harris participated in the Jaguars’ rookie minicamp over the weekend on a tryout basis. News broke earlier in the day Monday that Harris, who previously spent two years with the Los Angeles Rams, was signing with the Jaguars.

Brini spent the 2022 season with Arkansas after transferring from Georgia. The 6’2, 215-pound defensive back recorded four tackles for loss, one interception, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble in his only season with the Razorbacks.

Ademilola, a former Notre Dame defensive tackle, was one of 10 undrafted players signed by the Jaguars earlier this month.

Following the moves, the Jaguars are at the 90-player roster limit and have a 91st player with Ayo Oyelola earning an exemption as part NFL’s International Pathway Program.

More Jaguars news!

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire