Quarterback Kyle Sloter has parlayed his USFL performance into another NFL opportunity.

The Jaguars have signed Sloter to the active roster. To create room for him, the Jags released quarterback EJ Perry.

Sloter played nine games for the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL. He completed 168 of 291 passes for 1,798 yards and nine touchdowns.

Sloter, 28, has bounced around the league since 2017. He has from time to time been on the rosters of the Broncos, Vikings, Cardinals, Lions, Bears, Raiders, and Vikings (again). He played college football at Southern Mississippi and Northern Colorado.

The other quarterbacks on the roster are Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Beathard, and Jake Luton.

Jaguars sign Kyle Sloter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk