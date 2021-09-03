Jaguars sign kicker Kaare Vedvik to practice squad

Former preseason superstar kicker Kaare Vedvik is getting another shot in the NFL, with the Jaguars.

Vedvik signed on the Jaguars’ practice squad today.

The 27-year-old Vedvik has played in just one regular-season game in his NFL career, with the Jets, and he went 0-for-1 on field goals and 0-for-1 on extra points in that game. But he was briefly a preseason sensation, kicking so well in the preseason for the Ravens that in August of 2019 the Vikings traded a fifth-round pick to acquire him.

That turned out to be a bad move, as Vedvik didn’t make the Vikings’ roster. In addition to the Ravens, Vikings and Jets, Vedvik has spent time with the Bengals, Bills, Panthers and Football Team. And now he can add the Jaguars to the list.

