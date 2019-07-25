Jaguars sign Josh Robinson

The Jaguars have signed defensive back Josh Robinson, according to a PFT source.

Robinson worked out for the team earlier Thursday.

Robinson played for the Saints last season and appeared in 11 games as a reserve. He was a member of the Buccaneers in 2016 and 2017, and he spent the first four years of his career with the Vikings. Robinson was a third-round pick in 2012.

Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye are the starters for the Jaguars at the position with D.J. Hayden back for a second season as the third corner. The Jaguars, though, obviously are in search of some depth behind those three.