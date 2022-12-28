Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot went on injured reserve after tearing his Achilles during last Thursday’s win over the Jets and the team moved to add another option up front on Wednesday.

The Jaguars announced that they have signed Jeremiah Ledbetter to the active roster from the practice squad.

Ledbetter played against the Jets as a temporary elevation and had one quarterback hit in 11 defensive snaps. He entered the NFL as a Lions sixth-round pick in 2017 and played in 16 games as a rookie. He has also played in four games for the Buccaneers and has 18 tackles and 1.5 sacks over the course of his career.

The Jaguars also signed long snapper Garrett Sanborn to their practice squad. Head coach Doug Pederson said Ross Matiscik is dealing with back spasms.

Jaguars sign Jeremiah Ledbetter to active roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk