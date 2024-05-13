Jaguars sign fourth-round pick Javon Foster

The Jaguars have signed another one of their 2024 draft picks.

Fourth-round offensive tackle Javon Foster has put pen to paper on his rookie deal, Jacksonville announced on Monday.

Foster played his college ball at Mizzou, where he was a second-team All-SEC honoree in 2022 and a first-team All-SEC honoree in 2023.

Jacksonville has also previously announced the signings of fifth-round cornerback Deantre Prince, sixth-round kicker Cam Little, fifth-round running back Kellan Robinson, and third-round cornerback Jarrian Jones.