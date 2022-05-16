The Jaguars have made a handful of changes to their roster after this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

The team announced that they have signed tight end Naz Bohanon and three wide receivers — Marvin Hall, Willie Johnson, and Ryan McDaniel — to their 90-man roster. Wide receiver Terry Godwin, wide receiver Josh Hammond, safety Sean Mahone, and offensive lineman Marcus Tatum were waived to make space for the new faces.

Hall has played in 47 games for the Browns, Lions, and Falcons. He has caught 25 passes for 409 yards in those appearances.

Bohanon played basketball at Clemson and Youngstown State, so he’ll be playing football for the first time since high school. Johnson had 32 receptions for 625 yards and three touchdowns at Marshall last season and McDaniel had 52 catches for North Carolina Central.

Jaguars sign four, cut four after rookie minicamp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk