Jaguars sign former USFL TE Josh Pederson, son of head coach Doug Pederson

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially signed former USFL Houston Gamblers tight end Josh Pederson, the son of Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson. In a corresponding move, the Jaguars waived/injured rookie TE Leonard Taylor.

Josh Pederson, 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, played collegiately at Louisiana-Monroe before going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, signed as an undrafted free agent by the San Francisco 49ers. He later would be signed by the New Orleans Saints after failing to make the 49ers' roster but did not make it in New Orleans, either.

Sep 8, 2018; Hattiesburg, MS, USA; Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre with Louisiana Monroe Warhawks tight end Josh Pederson (86) and his father, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, before the game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at M. M. Roberts Stadium. Favre played for Southern Miss and Pederson played at Louisiana Monroe. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

His final NFL gig prior to joining the USFL came with the Kansas City Chiefs, signing a reserve/future contract with the team before being waived on May 5, 2022. In college, Pederson caught 99 passes for 1,191 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He was named All-Sun Belt First Team in 2019 after catching 43 passes for 567 yards and nine touchdowns.

For Houston, Pederson hauled in 24 catches for 325 yards, placing second on the team in receptions through 10 games. He ranked third among all tight ends in receiving yards. His contract was officially terminated on July 6 in order to sign with an NFL team.

"I got to break the news to my mom and my brother. That was pretty cool. She flipped out." @J2_P2 Josh Pederson is back in the @NFL joining his Dad with the @Jaguars. Great stuff from the former @ULM_FB star. @KNOE8 We will have more tomorrow @MorningDrive318 @JakeMartinOC pic.twitter.com/lkBe5Ay228 — Aaron Dietrich (@AaronsAces) July 10, 2023

Monday, prior to the team's official announcement, the younger Pederson joined Aaron Dietrich on The Morning Drive to discuss joining his father's team, stating that Doug Pederson informed Josh via text of his signing, stating "I think we're gonna sign ya."

The elder Pederson stated that he thought Josh had a good season and spoke with general manager Trent Baalke and owner Shad Khan about the signing prior to it becoming official Monday.

The Jaguars are set to open training camp on July 26, with veterans reporting July 25.

