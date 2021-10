Jaguars sign former Steelers G Rashaad Coward

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Tuesday they had signed guard Rashaad Coward. Coward had previously been a part of the Pittsburgh Steelers but after missing two games with an ankle injury was released.

Coward looked good in preseason and despite making the 53-man roster wasn’t really a part of the plan to be in the gameday roster mix.

We have signed OL Rashaad Coward.#DUUUVAL — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 12, 2021

