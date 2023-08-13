Jaguars sign former Rams, Vikings OT Bobby Evans

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed veteran offensive tackle Bobby Evan and placed tight end Sammis Reyes on the reserve/retired list, the team announced Sunday.

Evans, 26, was a third round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in the 2019 NFL draft and played in 35 games with the team before getting released late in the 2022 season.

As a rookie, Evans took over as the Rams’ starting right tackle in the latter half of the year. However, he played just one offensive snap in his second season and bounced around as a reserve lineman in his last two seasons, earning time at both guard and tackle.

After getting cut by the Rams, Evans briefly joined the Minnesota Vikings practice squad and spent the first week of training camp with the team before getting released earlier this month.

Reyes, 27, signed with the Jaguars in May and was out of action for a preseason game Saturday night while in the concussion protocol. No further information about his decision to retire is known at this point.

