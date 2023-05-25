Jaguars sign former Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, release 2022 PK Riley Patterson

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed long-time Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, the team announced Wednesday. As a corresponding move, the team released kicker Riley Patterson. Patterson was the team's primary placekicker last season.

McManus, 31, spent nine years with the Broncos after being traded to the team by the New York Giants in 2014. He went undrafted out of Temple in 2013, ultimately spending the offseason with the Indianapolis Colts before playing in four preseason games with the Giants in 2014.

McManus, who was released by the Broncos on Tuesday, converted 81.4 percent of his field goals in nine years with Denver. His longest field goal was 61 yards.

Last season, McManus made 28 out of 36 field goals (77.8 percent) and 25 out of 27 extra points. He converted eight out of 13 of his attempts from 50 or more yards. He also converted 69.9 percent of his kickoffs into touchbacks. By comparison, Patterson converted 50 percent of his kickoffs into touchbacks.

Patterson was instrumental to the Jaguars' playoff run, nailing a 36-yard game-winning field goal to complete the team's 27-point comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, winning 31-30.

Patterson was accurate as the Jaguars' primary kicker last year, converting 85.7 percent of his kicks. However, he added just three attempts from 50 or more yards, making two. He missed just one extra point, nailing 36 in 2022.

Patterson was acquired by the Jaguars during final cuts last year off waivers from the Detroit Lions.

Now, it appears Jacksonville wants to go the more experienced route by picking McManus up after his release by the Broncos.

