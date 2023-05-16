Jaguars sign former Commanders TE Sammis Reyes

The Jacksonville Jaguars added a tight end to the roster Tuesday, signing former Washington Commanders special teamer Sammis Reyes.

Reyes, 27, became the first Chilean-born player in NFL history when he signed with Washington in 2021. He appeared in 11 games with the team, but contributed mostly on special teams, recording two tackles in his first season.

He was released by the Commanders in August 2022 after a hamstring injured landed him on injured reserve in training camp. He was scooped up by the Chicago Bears and spent some time on the team’s practice squad, but never appeared in a regular season game with Chicago.

Reyes played college basketball at a few schools, including Hawaii and Tulane. He switched his focus to football while in his mid 20s and it didn’t take long for him to impress scouts with his athleticism.

Jacksonville addressed its lack of depth at the tight end position by drafting Brenton Strange in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. However, the team doesn’t have much after Evan Engram and Strange. Reyes will is currently set to compete with 2021 fifth-round pick Luke Farrell, 2022 undrafted free agent signing Gerrit Prince, and 2023 undrafted free agent signing Leonard Taylor for a roster spot.

To make room for Reyes on the roster, the Jaguars released safety Deionte Thompson.

More Jaguars news!

Jaguars reportedly tried to trade for Bengals OT Jonah Williams Misdemeanor charges against Jaguars CB Chris Claybrooks dropped Jaguars sign S Latavious Brini, waive rookie DL Jayson Ademilola

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire