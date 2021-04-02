Jaguars sign former Chiefs LB Damien Wilson

After bringing him in for a visit earlier this week, former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Damien Wilson has decided to sign the dotted line with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team announced the signing of the seventh-year veteran on Friday, though the terms weren’t disclosed.

Wilson, 27, was selected in the fourth round (No. 127 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys out of Minnesota. He started in 22 games there and was able to accumulate 121 combined tackles and 2.5 sacks under former head coach Jason Garrett. In 2019, he signed with the Chiefs and registered 29 total regular-season starts in two seasons. Wilson, who played for Jags assistant Bob Sutton in Kansas City, ended his Chiefs tenure with 154 combined tackles and 1.5 sacks and was a part of the team during their Super Bowl LIV win over San Francisco.

Our comrades at Chiefs Wire stated that Wilson can play both the SAM and WILL linebacker positions (K.C. runs a 4-3 currently). With the number of starts he’s accumulated, it certainly appears he’ll compete for a starting job, and for the Jags, it could be as a strong-side linebacker as the team plans to be more multiple this season.

Last season, Wilson accumulated a Pro Football Focus grade of 51.8. His grade as a pass-rusher was 64.4, and he registered a 60.7 in run defense.