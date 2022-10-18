Jaguars sign former Cardinals S Deionte Thompson to practice squad
A day after the Tennessee Titans scooped up rookie safety Josh Thompson from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad, the Jaguars replaced him on the roster with former Arizona Cardinals safety Deionte Thompson.
Deionte Thompson, 25, was the Cardinals’ fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and started six games in his first two seasons while contributing most on special teams. After making Arizona’s 53-man roster again this season, Thompson was waived by the team near the end of September.
In three games this season, Thompson played only six defensive snaps and 49 on special teams.
Thompson has recorded 54 career tackles with two quarterback hits and three passes defended. Following the addition of Thompson, the Jaguars practice squad is as follows:
WR Kevin Austin Jr.
OLB Rashod Berry
OT Coy Cronk
CB Gregory Junior
DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
K James McCourt
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jimmy Murray
S Ayo Oyelola
QB E.J. Perry
TE Gerrit Prince
RB Mekhi Sargent
LB Ty Summers
DT Nick Thurman
S Deionte Thompson
OL Darryl Williams
WR Seth Williams