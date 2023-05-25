Jaguars sign former Broncos kicker Brandon McManus

Brandon McManus did not remain a free agent for long.

After being released by the Denver Broncos on Tuesday, the veteran kicker signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

McManus, 31, has never missed a kick against the Jaguars. In four career games against Jacksonville, McManus is 6-of-6 on field goal attempts and 8-of-8 on extra point attempts. He went 3-of-3 on extra point attempts in Denver’s 21-17 win over the Jags in London last season.

This story will be updated.

