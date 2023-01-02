Jaguars sign former 1st round pick Taco Charlton

The Jacksonville Jaguars added former first-round pick Taco Charlton to the practice squad, the team announced Monday.

Charlton, 28, was the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, but he spent only two seasons with the team. After the defensive end only recorded four sacks in Dallas, Charlton was released in 2019 and picked up by the Miami Dolphins.

Since then, Charlton has spent time with the Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears. He was waived by the Bears last week after a little over a month on the team’s active roster.

In 60 career games and 13 starts, Charlton has 11.5 career sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

The Jaguars rank 28th in the NFL in sacks this season with only 31 through 16 games. While the team got No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker back from injury in Week 17, the team lost veteran Dawuane Smoot to an Achilles tear in Week 16.

