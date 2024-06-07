Jaguars sign first-round WR Brian Thomas to his rookie deal

The Jaguars completed their rookie draft class signings Friday.

The team announced that first-round receiver Brian Thomas Jr. now is under contract. He was the final member of the nine-player draft class to sign.

Jacksonville traded back from No. 17 overall to No. 23, where it selected the LSU receiver.

In 2023, Thomas caught 68 passes for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns in 13 games. He helped quarterback Jayden Daniels win the Heisman Trophy.

Thomas earned third-team All-America honors and second-team All-SEC honors.

He finished his college career with 127 receptions for 1,897 yards and 24 touchdowns.

With Calvin Ridley moving on and the Jaguars releasing Zay Jones, Thomas and Gabe Davis are set to join Christian Kirk as Jacksonville's top wideouts.