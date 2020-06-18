Jaguars sign fifth-rounder Collin Johnson

The Jaguars are working their way slowly through their 12-man draft class.

Via John Reid of the Florida Times Union, the team announced Thursday that fifth-rounder Collin Johnson had signed his rookie deal, along with the previously reported sixth-rounder Tyler Davis.

That gives them three signed picks so far, along with fourth-round linebacker Shaquille Quarterman.

Johnson, a wide receiver from Texas, is the son of longtime NFL defensive back and College Football Hall of Famer Johnnie Johnson.

