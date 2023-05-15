Jaguars to sign ex-Rams WR Jacob Harris after minicamp tryout

Former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Jacob Harris joined the Jacksonville Jaguars’ rookie minicamp over the weekend for a tryout and impressed enough to earn a contract with the team, according to his agent Evan Brennan.

Harris was the Rams’ fourth-round pick in 2021 after playing collegiately at UCF. His rookie year ended with a season-ending knee injury and he spent most of his second NFL season bouncing between the active roster and the practice squad.

In two years with Los Angeles, Harris — who was also listed as a tight end, at times — caught only one pass for six yards. While he was only on the field for 16 offensive snaps, Harris took 246 special teams snaps.

The Jaguars have a crowded depth chart at wide receiver with four roster spots all but guaranteed to Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and Jamal Agnew. After that quartet, there will be several young players competing for roster spots, including Parker Washington, Tim Jones, and Kevin Austin Jr.

Tight end is lacking for depth, though. Both Dan Arnold and Chris Manhertz left in free agency, and the void was filled with second-round draft pick Brenton Strange.

