Jaguars sign Doug Pederson’s son, TE Josh Pederson

The Jacksonville Jaguars made the addition of tight end Josh Pederson official on Monday. To make room on the roster for Pederson, the Jaguars released undrafted rookie tight end Leonard Taylor.

Pederson, 25, is the son of Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and previously spent time on the rosters of the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, and Kansas City Chiefs, although he never made an appearance in a regular season game with any of those teams.

Most recently, Pederson played for the Houston Gamblers of the United States Football League (USFL). In 10 games with the Gamblers, Pederson recorded 24 receptions for 325 yards, second most on the team.

Prior to his professional career, Pederson was a two-time All-Sun Belt selection during his time with the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks.

Rumors that Pederson would join his father’s team in Jacksonville first gathered steam late last week when Draft Diamonds reported that the Jaguars planned to sign the tight end.

