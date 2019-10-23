Jaguars re-sign Donald Payne, place D.J. Alexander, Geoff Swaim on injured reserve

In addition to former Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith, the Jacksonville Jaguars brought back a familiar face to aid their linebacker corps on Tuesday.

The team re-signed linebacker Donald Payne, who has appeared in 21 games for Jacksonville over the previous two seasons.

To make room on the roster, the Jaguars placed linebacker D.J. Alexander and tight end Geoff Swaim on injured reserve. Swaim missed Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a concussion and ankle injuries. Alexander left the game with a foot injury and was unable to return.

Additionally, linebacker Najee Goode also injured a foot in the game, which led to the need for reinforcements at linebacker for Jacksonville.

Payne has recorded 15 tackles in his 21 career games for the Jaguars. Almost all of his field time has come on special teams as he’s played just three defensive snaps in two seasons, per Pro Football Reference.

Jacksonville also signed linebacker Sutton Smith to their practice squad after the Cleveland Browns signed defensive tackle Eli Ankou off the team’s practice squad to their active roster.