Jaguars to re-sign Daniel Thomas

The Jaguars are bringing back one of their key special teams players.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Jacksonville is re-signing safety Daniel Thomas.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Thomas, 25, was a fifth-round pick in 2020 and was set to become an unrestricted free agent next week. He was on the field for 55 percent of Jacksonville’s special teams snaps in 2023, appearing in 15 games. He suffered a broken forearm late in the season that sidelined him for the last couple of weeks.

In four seasons, Thomas has appeared in 56 games with four starts. He has one career interception, which he recorded in his rookie season.