Jaguars sign Damien Wilson

The Jaguars had linebacker Damien Wilson in for a visit this week and they’ll be spending more time with him in the future.

The team announced Wilson’s signing on Friday afternoon. They did not announce any terms of the deal.

Wilson spent the last two seasons with the Chiefs and started all 35 games he played during the regular season and playoffs. He had 154 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in the regular season and 33 tackles during the team’s two runs to the Super Bowl.

He is the seventh new arrival on defense for the Jaguars as they try to build a more capable unit for Urban Meyer’s first season in Jacksonville.

