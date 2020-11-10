Jaguars kickers are faring about as well as Spinal Tap drummers this season.

Today the Jaguars signed Chase McLaughlin off the Vikings’ practice squad, putting him on their active roster as Jacksonville’s sixth kicker this season. McLaughlin will have to go through the league’s COVID-19 protocols before he can begin practicing with the team.

The Jaguars needed McLaughlin because kicker Josh Lambo was injured on Sunday.

It’s been a brutal year for the Jaguars at the kicking position, with Lambo, Stephen Hauschka, Jon Brown, Brandon Wright and Aldrick Rosas all coming and going because of injuries, ineffectiveness or (in Rosas’ case) an NFL suspension.

The Jaguars will now hope McLaughlin can give them some consistency at a position where they’ve had anything but.

Jaguars sign Chase McLaughlin as their sixth kicker of the season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk