The Jaguars are down to one unsigned draft pick.

The team announced the signing of third-round linebacker Chad Muma on Wednesday. Center Luke Fortner, who was also a third-round pick, is now the only unsigned member of the draft class.

Muma was a finalist for the Butkus Award during his final season at Wyoming and posted 142 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. He also intercepted three passes and returned two of them for touchdowns.

The Jaguars paid a lot of attention to the linebacker spot in the early rounds of this year’s draft. First overall pick Travon Walker will be playing on the edge as an outside linebacker and the team traded back into the first round to take Devin Lloyd.

Jaguars sign Chad Muma originally appeared on Pro Football Talk