The Jaguars are getting a probable backup to Trevor Lawrence.

Free agent quarterback C.J. Beathard is expected to sign with Jacksonville, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Beathard was a third-round draft pick of the 49ers in 2017 and has spent the last four years in San Francisco. He started 12 games in San Francisco and had a 58.6 percent completion rate, 7.0 yards per pass, 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions

The Jaguars are widely expected to select Lawrence with the first overall pick in next month’s NFL draft. They also have 2019 sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew and 2020 sixth-round pick Jake Luton on the roster.

Jaguars to sign C.J. Beathard originally appeared on Pro Football Talk