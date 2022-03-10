Jaguars sign Brandon Murphy

The Jaguars signed offensive lineman Brandon Murphy, the team announced Thursday.

He is a developmental project.

Murphy played offensive tackle with the Sea Lions in the Spring League in 2021.

He went through the player development program at HUB Football, where he worked with former NFL player Eugene Chung in an intense three weeks of training. The Jaguars were Murphy’s first NFL workout since then.

He spent one year on the football team at Memphis after playing basketball at Indiana State from 2014-18. He appeared in 114 basketball games with the Sycamores, averaging 7.6 points and 5.0 rebounds as a senior.

Murphy played Orlando Pace in American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story.

